Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Genpact by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,145,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

