Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 985,647 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,892,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 820,470 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $41.71 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

