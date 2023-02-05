Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $50.09 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.