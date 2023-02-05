Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.06

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.06 and traded as high as C$32.07. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 947,639 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QBR.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.03.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.06.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.