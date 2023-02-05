Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.68. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 140,922 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Recon Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.