Reef Price Up 6.1% This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $75.60 million and $54.18 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425985 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.89 or 0.29055477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00417717 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,399,788,715 coins and its circulating supply is 21,399,788,615 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

