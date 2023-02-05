Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.00 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

