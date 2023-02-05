Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

