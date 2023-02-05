Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

