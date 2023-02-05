RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,831 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 128,620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.69 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

