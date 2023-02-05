Robert W. Baird Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $255.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $246.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

