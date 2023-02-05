Robert W. Baird Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $255.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.29.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW opened at $246.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
