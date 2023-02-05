Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $294.21. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

