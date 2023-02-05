Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

