Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 339.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Gerdau worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Gerdau by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.87%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

