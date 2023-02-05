Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 262.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,592 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of United States Steel worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 2.8 %

United States Steel stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

