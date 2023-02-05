Sabre Co. (SABRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on March 1st

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Price Performance

SABRP opened at $101.44 on Friday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 2,218.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

