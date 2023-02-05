Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 10.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Saia by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Saia Stock Down 0.4 %

SAIA stock opened at $286.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile



Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

