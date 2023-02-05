Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNDR. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Schneider National Stock Down 2.4 %

Schneider National stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

