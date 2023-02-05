Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $421.43

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.43 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.62). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 453.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 145,915 shares changing hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.44. The company has a market cap of £477.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,333.82.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

