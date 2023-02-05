Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 708.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $7,386,920 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

