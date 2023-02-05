Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.94

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $28.25. Security Federal shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Security Federal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.52.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

