Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after acquiring an additional 285,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,826,000 after buying an additional 147,743 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

