Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.66. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

