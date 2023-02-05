Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shopify Trading Down 1.3 %
SHOP opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.