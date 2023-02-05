Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,228 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.93) to GBX 2,800 ($34.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.30) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

NYSE RELX opened at $29.47 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

