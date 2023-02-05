Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

UBER opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

