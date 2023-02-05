Signaturefd LLC Buys 439 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

SJM opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.