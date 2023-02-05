Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

