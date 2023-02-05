Signaturefd LLC Has $423,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.26 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

