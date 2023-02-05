Signaturefd LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.61 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $133.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.