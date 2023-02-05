Signaturefd LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $375.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $362.01. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $486.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.