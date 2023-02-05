Signaturefd LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of Block stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

