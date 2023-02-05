Signaturefd LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

