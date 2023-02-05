Signaturefd LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.76.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

