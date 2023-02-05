Signaturefd LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,363,000 after buying an additional 659,183 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

