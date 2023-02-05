Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after acquiring an additional 429,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.