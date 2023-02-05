Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 276,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

