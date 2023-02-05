SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.54

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.54 and traded as high as C$28.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 362,058 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.19.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.