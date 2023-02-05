Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.
Institutional Trading of Snap-on
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 163.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 20.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.
