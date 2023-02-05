Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,421. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 163.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 20.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

