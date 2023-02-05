SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

