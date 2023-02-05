SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1,320.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 492,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 194,524 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 168,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

