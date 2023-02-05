SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.