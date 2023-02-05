SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 176,146 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 797,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 213,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 368,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 561,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

