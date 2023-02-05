Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 217 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $195.60 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.82.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

