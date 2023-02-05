Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.