Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,867 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

