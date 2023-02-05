Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $6.88.
Sirius XM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.
