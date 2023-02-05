Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

