Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

