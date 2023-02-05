Spire Wealth Management Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.